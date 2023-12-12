Community event seeks to integrate newcomers to Ramelton



An event is to take place tomorrow in Ramelton Community Centre in response to the recent riots in Dublin.

The goal is to make people from new communities in the area, whether they are migrants, refugees or asylum seekers feel welcome and meet locals, as well as give a platform for locals to meet newcomers.

It is at 6.30pm and will consist of food and music in an informal setting.

In a statement it has been called a community effort, led by the owners of the Bridge Bar Restaurant, Roisin and Matthias Llorente, along with Declan Meehan, local community activist.