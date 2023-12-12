Donegal records lowest median annual earnings in Ireland

Donegal has the lowest median annual earnings in the country at €33,523.

According to figures published by the Central Statistics Office today, the lowest median annual earnings in nine economic sectors were recorded in Donegal, where annual earnings ranged from €18,574 in Arts, Entertainment, Recreation & Other Services to €53,337 in the Education sector.

The highest earners in Donegal in 2022 were aged between 40-49, earning a median wage of €37,406 while 15-24 year olds earned the least at €19,395.