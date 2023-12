A draft deal that falls short of calling for fossil fuels to be phased out, has sparked fury at UN Climate talks in Dubai.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan – who’s the EU lead negotiator on climate finance, says the text will have to be ‘re-worked’ if its to make it across the line.

Minister Ryan says the text isn’t anywhere near ambitious enough.

However COP28 President, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, is confident about the progress that’s been made: