Enoch Burke to spend Christmas behind bars

Enoch Burke looks set to spend Christmas behind bars after refusing to give an undertaking to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School if he is released.
He has been in prison since September for refusing to abide by an order of the High Court to refrain from trespassing at his former school.
Enoch Burke’s daily defiance of a court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath, from where he was dismissed for gross misconduct, resulted in him being jailed for contempt for a second time back in September.
He appeared before the High Court again today for a review of his detention.
The judge repeatedly asked him if he wished to purge his contempt by giving the court an undertaking to stay away from the school.
If he did so, he could have been released today, but Enoch refused to answer the question directly and continued to make legal submissions.
In the end, he and a number of his family members were removed from the court for interrupting the judge, and Enoch was taken back to Mountjoy Prison where he’s likely to remain until and unless he purges his contempt.

