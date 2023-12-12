Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Gardaí issue domestic burglary prevention advice

Gardaí in Donegal have issued guidelines for homeowners to lessen their chances of falling victim to burglary.

The advice spans across home security, vacant housing, social media and outdoor precautions.

It’s advised to keep some lights on at all times, windows and doors locked and keys away from windows and letterboxes.

Keeping a record of valuables in the home and not storing large amounts of cash is also recommended.

In the event where your home will be vacant, ask a trusted neighbour to check your property, ensure a house alarm is set and install timers for internal lights and motion detectors for external lights.

Maintain the exterior of the home. Keep the grass cut and hedges trimmed and have the post is regularly collected.

It is also important to inform gardaí of how long a vacant property will be empty.

Gardaí also warned that social media can be used by burglars to determine when homes will be empty.

Therefore do not share updates on trip while you are still away or tag others who are on holidays and turn off your public location.

Finally, outside your home, store tools and ladders appropriately, use quality locks on garden sheds and property mark and photograph valuable possessions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

Coroner finds death of Co Derry child was result of ‘human errors’

12 December 2023
Councillor Donal Coyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Coyle elected new Chair of Donegal ETB

12 December 2023
college graduation degree student
News, Top Stories

78% of school leavers in Donegal progressed to college in 2023

12 December 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

SSE Airtricity announce price cuts

12 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

Coroner finds death of Co Derry child was result of ‘human errors’

12 December 2023
Councillor Donal Coyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Coyle elected new Chair of Donegal ETB

12 December 2023
college graduation degree student
News, Top Stories

78% of school leavers in Donegal progressed to college in 2023

12 December 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

SSE Airtricity announce price cuts

12 December 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed to death in Dublin

12 December 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

Plans to cut welfare for Ukrainian refugees to come before cabinet today

12 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube