Gardaí issue domestic burglary prevention advice

Gardaí in Donegal have issued guidelines for homeowners to lessen their chances of falling victim to burglary.

The advice spans across home security, vacant housing, social media and outdoor precautions.

It’s advised to keep some lights on at all times, windows and doors locked and keys away from windows and letterboxes.

Keeping a record of valuables in the home and not storing large amounts of cash is also recommended.

In the event where your home will be vacant, ask a trusted neighbour to check your property, ensure a house alarm is set and install timers for internal lights and motion detectors for external lights.

Maintain the exterior of the home. Keep the grass cut and hedges trimmed and have the post is regularly collected.

It is also important to inform gardaí of how long a vacant property will be empty.

Gardaí also warned that social media can be used by burglars to determine when homes will be empty.

Therefore do not share updates on trip while you are still away or tag others who are on holidays and turn off your public location.

Finally, outside your home, store tools and ladders appropriately, use quality locks on garden sheds and property mark and photograph valuable possessions.