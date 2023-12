A GoFundMe page has been set up to help repatriate the body of a Letterkenny University Hospital nurse’s mum to Zimbabwe.

Valerie’s mum, Mavis travelled to Letterkenny to spend Christmas with her. Sadly, she passed away suddenly within 24 hours.

The cost of repatriating Valerie’s mum’s body could exceed €10,500.

Valerie’s friend, Faith, on today’s Nine til Noon Show thanked all those who have donated to date:

You can donate here: GoFundMe