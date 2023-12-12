Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
KFO give guarded welcome to increased fishing quotas

Irish Fishermen have secured an increase in a number of fishing quotas following Fisheries Council talks which wrapped up this morning in Brussels.
There has been a 23% increase secured in blue whiting, a 20% increase in boarfish and North West herring, a 17% increase in albacore tuna and finally a 23% reduction in Atlanto Scandia herring.
CEO of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, Seán O’Donoghue say while an increase was secured in Mackerel is doesn’t undo “the woeful impact which Brexit has had on our pelagic fisheries”.

