Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes today- the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses his reservations about the government’s latest proposals to address the issue of accommodating and supporting Ukranian refugees, SF Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin discusses his latest bill aimed at implementing a ban on no-fault evictions, and we hear from the owner of a business from which three Quad bikes were stolen in the early hours of yesterday…….

Hour two begins with Garda Niall Maguire on the Community Garda Information slot. After that, Suzy Byrne, daughter of Gay Byrne discusses ‘Dear Gay’, a collection of the letters read out on his long running radio show which she has curated, and Donegal Domestic Violence Service Director Dr Marie Hainsworth briefs us on the launch of their ‘Safe at Home campaign……..

In hour three, Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin discusses the authority’s budget for 2024, Edel Haughey discusses the tractor run planned for next Sunday to support her father Barney’s care, and we hear of a gofundme campaign to helop bring the body of a lady who died while visiting her daughter in Letterkenny back to Zimbabwe…..