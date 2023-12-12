Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes today- the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses his reservations about the government’s latest proposals to address the issue of accommodating and supporting Ukranian refugees, SF Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin discusses his latest bill aimed at implementing a ban on no-fault evictions, and we hear from the owner of a business from which three Quad bikes were stolen in the early hours of yesterday…….   

Hour two begins with Garda Niall Maguire on the Community Garda Information slot. After that, Suzy Byrne, daughter of Gay Byrne discusses ‘Dear Gay’, a collection of the letters read out on his long running radio show which she has curated, and Donegal Domestic Violence Service Director Dr Marie Hainsworth briefs us on the launch of their ‘Safe at Home campaign…….. 

In hour three, Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin discusses the authority’s budget for 2024, Edel Haughey discusses the tractor run  planned for next Sunday to support her father Barney’s care, and we hear of a gofundme campaign to helop bring the body of a lady who died while visiting her daughter in Letterkenny back to Zimbabwe…..  

Top Stories

kfologo
News, Top Stories

KFO give guarded welcome to increased fishing quotas

12 December 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

SSE Airtricity cuts prices again

12 December 2023
Ukraine Flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stricter rules in place for new arrivals from Ukraine

12 December 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Enoch Burke to spend Christmas behind bars

12 December 2023
niall maguire
Playback

Community Garda Information Slot on Tuesday December 12th

12 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

