Quads stolen from Donegal business estimated to be worth almost €40,000

It’s emerged a cattle trailer used in the theft of almost €40,000 worth of quads from a South Donegal business was stolen from a nearby business.

Three brand new Suzuki quads were taken from Carron Quads, Ballintra between 1am and 7am yesterday morning.

CCTV footage shows a white transit van, believed to be involved close to the premises before travelling to another local business from which the cattle trailer was stolen to transport the quads.

Catherine Carron of Carron Quads says it appears to have been a professional operation: