Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Quads stolen from Donegal business estimated to be worth almost €40,000

It’s emerged a cattle trailer used in the theft of almost €40,000 worth of quads from a South Donegal business was stolen from a nearby business.

Three brand new Suzuki quads were taken from Carron Quads, Ballintra between 1am and 7am yesterday morning.

CCTV footage shows a white transit van, believed to be involved close to the premises before travelling to another local business from which the cattle trailer was stolen to transport the quads.

Catherine Carron of Carron Quads says it appears to have been a professional operation:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2023-12-12 121450
News, Audio, Top Stories

GoFundMe set up to help repatriate body of LUH nurse’s mum who died suddenly

12 December 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal records lowest median annual earnings in Ireland

12 December 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister says some hospitals are failing to clear weekend patients

12 December 2023
quads stolen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quads stolen from Donegal business estimated to be worth almost €40,000

12 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2023-12-12 121450
News, Audio, Top Stories

GoFundMe set up to help repatriate body of LUH nurse’s mum who died suddenly

12 December 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal records lowest median annual earnings in Ireland

12 December 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister says some hospitals are failing to clear weekend patients

12 December 2023
quads stolen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quads stolen from Donegal business estimated to be worth almost €40,000

12 December 2023
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai believe spate of burglaries in Inishowen to be linked

12 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Oil burner stolen from Raphoe property

12 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube