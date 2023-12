A new energy price war could be on the way.

SSE Airtricity is set to cut the cost of its electricity supply by almost 13%, and its gas by 11.5%. They kick in from February 1st.

When combined with a previous cut which took effect in November, SSE’s tariff’s will have fallen by 20% since the summer.

Its likely to put pressure on the other large energy firms like Electric Ireland, Bord Gais Energy and Energia, to follow suit with their own price cuts.