Stricter rules in place for new arrivals from Ukraine



Stricter rules for new arrivals from Ukraine have been agreed by Cabinet.

State accommodation will be offered for the first 90 days only.

In that time, a reduced welfare payment will be made of €38.80 cents per week, that’s down from €220.

It will revert to the higher rate when people leave state accommodation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the new measures in the Dáil this afternoon:

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says there doesn’t appear to be an accommodation plan for people arriving here from Ukraine: