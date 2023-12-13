Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Another earthquake recorded in Donegal

Donegal has been hit by another earthquake.

On Sunday last, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on the Fanad peninsula.

According to the Irish National Seismic Network, the 1.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:48am on Sunday at a depth of approximately 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake is said to have been approximately 5km east of Kerrykeel.

INSN, operated by DIAS has received several reports that the earthquake was experienced by members of the public near Kerrykeel.

People have reported that they heard a loud, thunder-like noise.

INSN says the Fanad peninsula experiences regular seismic activity with the most recent earthquake occurring near Kerrykeel in August 2017 with a magnitude of 1.4.

The largest earthquake meanwhile on the Fanad peninsula with a 2.4 magnitude was recorded in January 2012.

