Business Matters: Ep 174, Neil Crossan – Living Green

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore talks to Inishowen entrepreneur and farmer Neil Crossan whose ‘Living Green’ business won the overall Donegal and Best-Established Enterprise Awards at the Donegal Enterprise Awards held earlier this month.

Established in 2003, Living Green is the largest producer of worms in Ireland and the UK, distributing live worms to fishing tackle shops.

He also has an organic compost business as well as growing wheatgrass from which they produce a wheat grass juice as well as now also doing turmeric and beetroot juice shots.

Listen back here:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

