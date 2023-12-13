There’s calls for full transparency from Uisce Eireann in Donegal.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says communication from the utility is severely lacking as he received correspondence from Uisce Eireann yesterday acknowledging a complaint he submitted in August.

While attempting to report a water outage in Falcarragh today it initially was not accepted without an Eircode.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says the utility once and for all needs to meet with local Councillors to outline infrastructure issues in the area: