Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Calls for full transparency from Uisce Eireann

There’s calls for full transparency from Uisce Eireann in Donegal.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says communication from the utility is severely lacking as he received correspondence from Uisce Eireann yesterday acknowledging a complaint he submitted in August.

While attempting to report a water outage in Falcarragh today it initially was not accepted without an Eircode.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says the utility once and for all needs to meet with local Councillors to outline infrastructure issues in the area:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 December 2023
Enough is Enough
News, Top Stories

Tyrone GAA continue to lobby for delivery of A5

13 December 2023
Neil Crossan
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 174, Neil Crossan – Living Green

13 December 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former NI Finance Minister sceptical about UK financial incentive for Stormont return

13 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 December 2023
Enough is Enough
News, Top Stories

Tyrone GAA continue to lobby for delivery of A5

13 December 2023
Neil Crossan
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 174, Neil Crossan – Living Green

13 December 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former NI Finance Minister sceptical about UK financial incentive for Stormont return

13 December 2023
ukraine ireland flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community Activist says welfare rates are not what attracts Ukrainian refugees to Ireland

13 December 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for full transparency from Uisce Eireann

13 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube