Deputy MacLochlainn brings LUH ambulance concerns before the Dáil

A Donegal Deputy has raised concerns at Dáil level, that lives are at risk after 8 ambulances came to a standstill outside Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday.

At the same time there were elderly people left waiting in hard chairs in the Emergency Department for hours on end.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Minister Simon Coveney that the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelley must take action following his recent visit.

Minister for Enterprise and Trade responded saying this is not the way ambulances should be used: