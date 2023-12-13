Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Donegal drawn with Tyrone and Armagh in McKenna Cup


Jim McGuinness’ Donegal will be up  against Tyrone and Armagh in Section A of the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup.

The draw took place on Wednesday evening in the  Armagh City Hotel with the first of the group games to take place on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

Holders Derry will be in Section B against Cavan and Down with Monaghan, Fermanagh and Antrim making up Section C.

The top side in each group along with the best runners up will make the semi finals with the final penciled in for the 20th January 2024, the week before the start of the National Football League.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Radio Doc Caroline Women
Audio, Documentary, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Podcast: ‘UNTOLD’ Donegal Women during the Revolutionary Period

13 December 2023
liquid therapy
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisation awarded under Community Services Programme

13 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after being punched in Letterkenny

13 December 2023
santa clause
News, Top Stories

Santa Claus granted permission to fly over Ireland

13 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Radio Doc Caroline Women
Audio, Documentary, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Podcast: ‘UNTOLD’ Donegal Women during the Revolutionary Period

13 December 2023
liquid therapy
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisation awarded under Community Services Programme

13 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after being punched in Letterkenny

13 December 2023
santa clause
News, Top Stories

Santa Claus granted permission to fly over Ireland

13 December 2023
stolen 3
News, Top Stories

PSNI call out for owners to claim stolen property

13 December 2023
AIB
News, Top Stories

AIB apologise for ongoing technical problems

13 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube