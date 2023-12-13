Donegal drawn with Tyrone and Armagh in McKenna Cup



Jim McGuinness’ Donegal will be up against Tyrone and Armagh in Section A of the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup.

The draw took place on Wednesday evening in the Armagh City Hotel with the first of the group games to take place on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

Holders Derry will be in Section B against Cavan and Down with Monaghan, Fermanagh and Antrim making up Section C.

The top side in each group along with the best runners up will make the semi finals with the final penciled in for the 20th January 2024, the week before the start of the National Football League.

