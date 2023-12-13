Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal GAA Convention to take place this evening

The Donegal GAA annual Convention takes place this evening in Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey and for the first time in the county’s history, Donegal will have a female chairperson.

Former Tánaiste and St Naul’s secretary Mary Coughlan is set to take over the reigns from Fergus McGee who has opted out after just one year in the position.

The only other contest that has just one candidate, is Ardara’s Mary Kelly going for Assistant Secretary, a prominent role that also deals with fixtures and the Competitions Control Committee.

There will be various posts up for grabs with a new Treasurer to be appointed, while contests will also take place for Ulster and Central Council, PRO, Assistant Treasurer and Coaching Officer.

The name for the Development Officer will not be brought to convention on Wednesday but a selection committee will have to be formed in the new year to interview the two candidates for the role, Michael McMenamin of Naomh Padraig Muff and Mick McGrath, Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon.

After a turbulent year it could be one of the most debated conventions in years.

