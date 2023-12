The North’s Secretary of State is meeting Stormont party leaders again later – for further talks on a proposed financial package for Northern Ireland.

The £2.5 billion offer includes a deal on pay for public sector workers, who’ve been taking to the picket lines.

But it’s dependent on the restoration of Stormont, which the DUP continues to boycott.

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy, a former Finance Minister in the Executive, says the money offered by the UK Government isn’t enough…………