Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

North west counties to learn of McKenna Cup opponents

The draw for the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup will take place this evening at the Armagh City Hotel in Armagh.

Jim McGuinness, back as Donegal boss for a second time, will learn of his opponents for the traditional start of year competition.

Donegal last won the cup in 2018 and their Ulster championship opponents Derry won the competition last year.

Seventeen time winners Tyrone lifted the competition trophy last in 2020.

Meanwhile, Donegal supporters will get their first chance to see a Jim McGuinness side in action this coming Sunday in Ballyshannon when they play Roscommon in a challenge game to mark the opening of the new pitch at Fr Tierney Park.

That games starts at 1.30pm and tickets are now on sale on the Donegal GAA website.

Proceeds will go to the North West Hospice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ambulances1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eight ambulances backed up outside LUH yesterday

13 December 2023
Denis Donaldson
News, Top Stories

Irish Government accused of turning blind eye in mishandling of Denis Donaldson case

13 December 2023
car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average motor insurance premium cost €568 in 2022

13 December 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste in London today to meet UK Foreign Secretary

13 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ambulances1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eight ambulances backed up outside LUH yesterday

13 December 2023
Denis Donaldson
News, Top Stories

Irish Government accused of turning blind eye in mishandling of Denis Donaldson case

13 December 2023
car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average motor insurance premium cost €568 in 2022

13 December 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste in London today to meet UK Foreign Secretary

13 December 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority of UN General Assembly members vote to support call for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

13 December 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Audio, Top Stories

New traffic lights in Dungloe this morning

13 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube