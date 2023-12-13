North west counties to learn of McKenna Cup opponents

The draw for the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup will take place this evening at the Armagh City Hotel in Armagh.

Jim McGuinness, back as Donegal boss for a second time, will learn of his opponents for the traditional start of year competition.

Donegal last won the cup in 2018 and their Ulster championship opponents Derry won the competition last year.

Seventeen time winners Tyrone lifted the competition trophy last in 2020.

Meanwhile, Donegal supporters will get their first chance to see a Jim McGuinness side in action this coming Sunday in Ballyshannon when they play Roscommon in a challenge game to mark the opening of the new pitch at Fr Tierney Park.

That games starts at 1.30pm and tickets are now on sale on the Donegal GAA website.

Proceeds will go to the North West Hospice.