Oisín Gallen to receive Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh 2023

MacCumhaills Oisin Gallen has been named the Player of the Donegal Championship for 2023 and will be presented with the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award ahead of this evenings County Convention.

The Sean MacCumhaills club reached this year’s championship semi-final and Gallens performances were central to their success. He scored 1-9 in the championship quarter-

final against Glenswilly and ended the championship as the top scorer with a 1-56 total.

Gallen, 23, from Ballybofey, played his first senior club championship match for his club in 2018.

Damien Ó Dónaill from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Chairperson of the selection committee, said: “Gallen’s performances in this year’s championship were superb. He created havoc for

defenders in every match this year, to the point where clubs decided to put two or possibly three men on him in an effort to keep him quiet. Donegal and Mac Cumhaill’s supporters will

be hoping for another successful year for Gallen in 2024 and we all hope that he stays clear from injuries so that he can play with the same freedom he did in this years club

championship.

Congratulations to Oisín, and my thanks to the Donegal sports journalists who came together to make the selection for this year’s award recipient.”

The Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award is presented each year to the player of the Donegal Championship, as selected by a committee of sports journalists from the print and

broadcast media in the county. Broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh was synonymous with Donegal GAA, and the voice of Gaelic Games in that county until his untimely death in 2016.

This award was established to honour his memory. Recipients to date are Michael Murphy, Mark McHugh, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Ciarán Thompson, Caolan Ward and Brendan Mc

Dyre.

The award was created by sculptor Redmond Herrity using Donegal Granite carved in the shape of Errigal, with an image of Séamus Mac Géidigh engraved to the front.