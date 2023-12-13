Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Packie Bonner only learned of FAI payment scandal last month


FAI board member Packie Bonner says he was disappointed to only learn of the excessive payments to CEO Jonathan Hill last month.

Hill was in receipt of 20-thousand euro above his agreed salary, money which has since been repaid.

He apologised to the committee for the issue, while ex-independent chair Roy Barrett denied purposefully withholding information from the board regarding those payments.

Bonner was among the FAI members questioned by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media:

