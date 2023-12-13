Podcast: ‘UNTOLD’ Donegal Women during the Revolutionary Period

Donegal women during the Revolutionary Period did much to shape the lives of women in the county in the 21st century.

Life was not easy for them and many of their stories remained untold for years.

There were women like Eithne Coyle who spearheaded Cumann na mBan in Donegal, determined to continue the political campaign.

On the other hand, women were given the dangerous job of running safe houses or transporting arms.

Many going about their daily lives were subjected to kidnappings and head shaving for being perceived to be supporting ‘the other side’, some meanwhile, lost their life by simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This episode is the first in a four part series in conjunction with the Donegal County Museum to mark the Decade of Centenaries.

Michaela Clarke is joined by Donegal County Museum Assistant Curator, Caroline Carr: