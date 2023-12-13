Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we are joined by a GP for a discussion on RSV and what to look out for. Later we review COP28:

Declan Meehan joins us to discusses the government’s agreed new policy on Ukrainaian refugees and an open evening event for new communities takuing place this week. Deputy Padraig MacLouchlainn has his views on the Government’s new policy and also overcrowding at LUH. Julie Patton joins Greg later discusses an upcoming event for people bereaved through the loss of a child:

Our ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on loneliness, Chris Ashmore joins Greg with Business News, there’s details on another earthquake in Donegal and we hear of another church Robbery, this time on Moville: