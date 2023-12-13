Positions filled at Convention with Mary Coughlan Donegal’s first female Chairperson

After a turbulent year at administration level the 2023 Donegal County Convention went a lot smoother on Wednesday night in Jackson’s Hotel Ballybofey.

For the first time in it’s 115 year history, Donegal GAA with have its first female Chairperson.

Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan was elected unopposed taking over from Fergus McGee who stepped down after just one year at the helm.

St Eunan’s clubman McGee said Donegal is now in a better place but there is no sugar coating the difficulties from earlier in the year both on and off the field. He added the Donegal GAA Academy will be up and running again in 2024 with full governance and transparency.

In the election of officers, David McLoone remains as Vice Chairperson, Declan Martin stays for a fifth year as Secretary and Mary Kelly is the the new Assistant Secretary.

Grace Boyle comes back in after ten years to take up Treasurer again, and will be assisted by Frankie Doherty while Damien Diver was elected the new Children’s Officer unopposed.

Sinead Breen takes on the Public Relations Officer job. Cormac Harritt is back for another year as Hurling Officer. Catriona Uí Suibhne was returned as the Irish and Cultural Officer.

Ulster Council Officers will be Cieran Kelly St Nauls and Andy Doherty Red Hughs while Andy will also be the delegate to Ulster Convention.

Four Masters Sean Dunnion will be back at Croke Park as the Central Council Officer while Edward Molloy will be delegate to National Congress.