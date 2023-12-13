Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone GAA continue to lobby for delivery of A5

Tyrone GAA continue to lobby for the delivery of the A5.

The Tyrone County Convention has unanimously supported the call from the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign on the North’s Department for Infrastructure to ensure the immediate and full delivery on the Western Transport Corridor.

In a statement, Tyrone GAA says it stands in full solidarity with the families of all the victims of the A5.

The organisation added that it commends the bravery of the families speaking out against what they say is a ‘great injustice’ and has thanked them for their commitment to the vital road project.

Ongoing discussions with contractors has been welcomed.

Tyrone GAA believe there should be no further impediment to the commencement of the scheme in 2024.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign was set up by the Tyrone GAA County Committee in November 2022. An online petition has garnered over 11,000 signatures to date.

