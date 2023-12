PSNI in Strabane have launched an investigation following the theft of power tools from a property in the Dunamanagh area.

The property on Aghafad Road was damaged and the windows were smashed.

Among the items that were stolen were a generator, a power washer and a compressor.

The crime was believed to have occurred between 7pm on Saturday last and 7am the following morning.

Police are asking that anyone who thinks they may have any information to please get in touch.