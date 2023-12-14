Bishop of Raphoe ‘saddened and ashamed’ by abuse carried out by priest

The Bishop of Raphoe says he is deeply saddened and ashamed by the sexual abuse carried out by a former Donegal priest.

Eamonn Crossan, at Donegal Circuit Court yesterday, pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor in the 1990s.

He was a priest in the Diocese of Raphoe from 1976 and was removed from the ministry in 1998 on reception of an earlier complaint for which he served time in prison for.

In a statement, the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian says he is deeply saddened and ashamed that an innocent child had to endure such abuse, especially at the hands of a priest who was in a position of sacred trust.

He added that no words of his can atone for the suffering caused to an innocent person and to his family.

Bishop McGuckian has apologised to the victim and his family.

Anyone who has a concern or complaint currently or relating to the past is encouraged by the Bishop to contact the diocese and statutory authorities.