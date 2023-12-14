BJ Banda departs Finn Park

Finn Harps have confirmed the departure of BJ Banda from Finn Park.

The club thanked BJ for his commitment since his return to Finn Harps and wish him all the best for the future.

Darren Murphy told club media: “I just couldn’t guarantee him first team football and regular playing time. We have Success who has just arrived, Patrick Ferry who made a real impact when he came in during the Summer and young Max Johnston who can also play in that area. That is not to mention Sean O’Donnell and Aaron McLaughlin who also give us options up front as well as out wide.