Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Co. Derry man sentenced for child pornography offences

A 46 year old man from County Derry has been sentenced today for two years for making and possessing indecent and prohibited images of children and possession of extreme pornography – there were over 17,000 images of indecent children found throughout investigations.
Darin Kolev from the Portstewart area will serve six months in custody and one year and six months on licence, as per his sentence handed to him in Limavady Magistrates Court.
He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for six years.
He will also be disqualified from working with children.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drink drive
News, Audio, Top Stories

More road safety appeals made with 1600 crashes since December 1st

14 December 2023
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Co. Derry man sentenced for child pornography offences

14 December 2023
shoplifting ocr retail crime
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardaí crack down on shoplifting

14 December 2023
NWRA Taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach attends special meeting of NWRA

14 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

drink drive
News, Audio, Top Stories

More road safety appeals made with 1600 crashes since December 1st

14 December 2023
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Co. Derry man sentenced for child pornography offences

14 December 2023
shoplifting ocr retail crime
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardaí crack down on shoplifting

14 December 2023
NWRA Taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach attends special meeting of NWRA

14 December 2023
Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube