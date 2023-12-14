Co. Derry man sentenced for child pornography offences

A 46 year old man from County Derry has been sentenced today for two years for making and possessing indecent and prohibited images of children and possession of extreme pornography – there were over 17,000 images of indecent children found throughout investigations.

Darin Kolev from the Portstewart area will serve six months in custody and one year and six months on licence, as per his sentence handed to him in Limavady Magistrates Court.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for six years.

He will also be disqualified from working with children.