Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has been accused of strategic heckling in the Dail.

Heated exchanges were displayed in the Dail again today as Tanaiste Micheal Martin attempted to respond to Deputy Doherty who accused the coalition of missing social and affordable housing targets repeatedly.

The Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was forced to intervene in the row between the pair: