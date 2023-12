The Dail rises for its Christmas recess today.

Earlier this week, an attempt by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty to have a special debate on health was rejected by the government.

He says staff and patients are suffering at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result, with some waiting up to 36 hours in the ED on a chair with out getting any sleep:

Responding, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said extra money for health has been agreed this week by cabinet: