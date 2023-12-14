Donegal had 43 fewer beds in nursing homes last year



50 nursing homes have closed over the last four years, with Donegal having 43 less beds available last year.

HIQA’s report today follows the inspection and regulation of nursing homes during 2022.

2021 was the worst year for nursing home closures over the last four years at 21.

That equated to 764 beds removed from the system.

This was followed by the closure of 14 nursing homes with 414 beds in 2022.

The reasons for closing cited by providers ranged from financial viability, and staffing difficulties, to burnout.

Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson David Cullinane says this is down to Government inaction.

Many of the centres had been running for years and were employing local staff.

The report highlighted the significant impact these closures had on residents and their families.