Gardai warn drivers to ensure tyres are in roadworthy condition

Gardai in Donegal are warning motorists to ensure tyre checks are carried out regularly.

It’s after a number of fixed charge penalty notices were issued by Gardai yesterday during checkpoints carried out in Malin Town, Carndonagh and St. Johnston.G

Assistance was provided by Revenue and Social Welfare Enforcement Officers.

Gardai say a large number of vehicles were stopped and checked. All drivers stopped were found to have all in order.

They are however, warning drivers to not take to the road if your vehicle is not in a roadworthy condition.

Gardai are reminding people also that the legal minimum tyre tread depth is 1.6mm.

