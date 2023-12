The lack of community engagement over the housing of asylum seekers in Ireland has come in for criticism again.

91 asylum seekers are due to be housed in 29 rooms in Cavangarden near Ballyshannon.

A one year contract is understood to have been signed.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin told today’s Nine til Noon Show that communities at the least deserve consultation prior to the arrival of international protection applicants into the locality: