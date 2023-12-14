Laws to allow Gardai use FRT to be published today

A draft law on the use of facial recognition technology – known as FRT – will be published by the government today.

The proposed legislation would allow Gardaí use the technology when searching CCTV footage, which the Justice Minister has said is vital when it comes to investigating serious crime.

Following the Dublin riots last month, the offences of riot and violent disorder were also included in the legislation.

It’s expected to face pre-legislative scrutiny from the Oireachtas Justice committee shortly.