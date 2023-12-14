Man arrested after drugs seized in Strabane

PSNI in Strabane have arrested a man after seizing Class A and Class B drugs.

It was done through Operation Dealbreaker.

Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, conducted two searches with the assistance of Tactical Support Group officers in Strabane yesterday.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located during the first search and taken away for further examination, alongside a quantity of cash and other items.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquires.

During the second search, officers seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, cash, drug-related paraphernalia and fireworks.

The investigation continues.