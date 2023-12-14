Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mary Coughlan on been elected the first female Donegal GAA Chairperson

Mary Coughlan

History was made at Wednesday’s Donegal GAA Convention, For the first time in it’s 118 year existence, Donegal will have its first female Chairperson and have five female’s elected on the executive.

Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan was elected unopposed as Chairperson.

Grace Boyle takes up the role of Treasurer, Mary Kelly is Assistant Secretary, Sinead Breen becomes PRO and Catriona Uí Suibhne was returned as the Irish and Cultural Officer.

New Chairperson Mary Coughlan joined Greg Hughes on Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show.

