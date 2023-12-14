More road safety appeals made with 1600 crashes since December 1st

Drivers are being urged to slow down after it emerged there have been, on average, over 100 crashes every day over the past two weeks.

Gardaí say 1,600 collisions have occurred since they began their Christmas Road Safety message at the beginning of December.

Meanwhile the Donegal Road Safety Working Group say Never Ever Drink or Drug Drive during the festive period.

Chris Harley, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer said in a statement ‘Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by accident, it happens by choice, and those choices could have devastating consequences.’

177 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, which is a rise of 30 deaths compared with 2022.

Inspector Ronan McDonald says the numbers are upsetting: