Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

The Tanaiste has paid tribute to Private Sean Rooney on the first anniversary of his death.

The 23 year old was killed in Lebanon when the convoy he was travelling on came under attack on December 14th 2022.

A wreath laying ceremony took place on Sunday in Newtowncunningham to mark a year since Private Rooney’s death.

The trial of Mohammad Ayyad who has been accused of the killing of Private Rooney is due to get underway in Lebanon tomorrow.

Michael Martin expressed sympathy with Private Rooney’s family: