Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach attends special meeting of NWRA

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last Friday for a special meeting to discuss obstacles to regional development and proposals for economic growth.

Priority projects were outlined including the expansion of rail and third level services in Donegal.

John Daly, Economist with the NWRA says the gap of regional disparity has continually gotten larger and now sits at 26% in terms disposable income.

He says the Northern Western Region needs significant work in terms of infrastructure in order too keep up with the rest of Ireland and Europe:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

NWRA Taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach attends special meeting of NWRA

14 December 2023
Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

NWRA Taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach attends special meeting of NWRA

14 December 2023
Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
dog abuse
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to dog

14 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube