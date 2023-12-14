Taoiseach attends special meeting of NWRA

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last Friday for a special meeting to discuss obstacles to regional development and proposals for economic growth.

Priority projects were outlined including the expansion of rail and third level services in Donegal.

John Daly, Economist with the NWRA says the gap of regional disparity has continually gotten larger and now sits at 26% in terms disposable income.

He says the Northern Western Region needs significant work in terms of infrastructure in order too keep up with the rest of Ireland and Europe: