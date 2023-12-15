Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
8 new Garda recruits to be stationed in North West

Of the 151 new Gardai sworn in at a ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore, Tipperary today, 8 are due to be stationed in the North West.

The Garda division has received the lowest allocation in the country along with the Southern region.

115 new Gardai will be stationed in the Dublin region while 20 will be stationed in the Eastern region.

Two intakes of 328 recruits are currently being trained, and the next intake is scheduled to enter the college before the end of the month.

Today’s graduates have finished their training a month earlier than scheduled.

