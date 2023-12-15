ATU and PGIM Ireland partner up for delivery of sports in Donegal

The Atlantic Technological University and PGIM Ireland have joined forces to establish and support a Recreational Physical Activity Programme spanning 2023 and 2024.

It aims to offer physical activity opportunities to diverse groups across Donegal and the Northwest.

Working with Donegal Youth Service, secondary schools and sports clubs across the county, the programme will have three key strands.

Firstly, in Donegal Youth Service, 14–22-year-olds will partake in a six-week series of multi-sport activities at the ATU Donegal Sports Centre.

These will include table tennis, curling, bowling, basketball, badminton, tug-o-war, soccer, and other engaging games.

Secondly, all Donegal secondary schools will be invited to participate in a two-hour Basketball Masterclass Coaching Session, also at the ATU Donegal Sports Centre.

It will be conducted by Basketball Ireland North West Development Officer, Laura Deeney, and ATU Donegal International Basketball Scholars.

It kicks off in December, extending through the Spring months and specifically designed for Transition Year to Final Year secondary school students.

Finally the annual ATU Donegal 5K fun run/walk will be held in association with PGIM next year.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th, at 7:15 pm, with registration details to follow in the upcoming months.

Michael Murphy Head of Sport ATU Donegal welcomes the move saying the promotion of physical activity and sport for all is something ATU Donegal strongly believes in.