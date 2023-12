Residents in the Manorcunningham area look set to be without water for almost 24 hours as repairs to a burst main continue.

Uisce Eireann say works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon with householders advised to allow 2-3 hours for supply to return.

Councillor Donal Coyle says its vital works planned for the Rossbracken area are expanded to replace pipes right across the entire Manorcunningham area: