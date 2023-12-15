Donegal to start McKenna Cup at home against Armagh

Donegal’s McKenna Cup fixtures have been confirmed by the Ulster Council.

Jim McGuinness’s first game in Ballbofey since his return to the county managers position will be on Wednesday 3rd January against Armagh, throwing in at 7.30pm.

Donegal will then take on Tyrone the Sunday the 7th January at Healy Park in Omagh at 1pm.

The final group game between Armagh and Tyrone will be on Wednesday 10th January.

Holders of the McKenna Cup are Derry and they start away to Cavan on Wednesday 3rd January with Mickey Harte’s second game in charge on Saturday 6th January at home in Owenbeg to Down.

The semi-finals will be played on 13/14 January, with the final scheduled for Saturday 20 January.

See below the schedule of games:

Round 1: Wednesday 3rd January 7.30pm

Section A: Donegal v Armagh at Ballybofey

Section B: Cavan v Derry at Kingspan Breffni

Section C: Monaghan v Antrim at Castleblayney

Round 2: Saturday 6th January 6pm

Section B: Derry v Down at Owenbeg

Round 2: Sunday 7th January 1pm

Section A: Tyrone v Donegal at O’Neills Healy Park

Section C: Antrim v Fermanagh at Ahoghill/Portglenone TBC

Round 3: Wednesday 10th January 7.30pm

Section A: Armagh v Tyrone at Box-It Athletic Grounds

Section B: Down v Cavan at Páirc Esler

Section C: Fermanagh v Monaghan at Brewster Park

Semi Finals

13th/14th January

Final

20th January