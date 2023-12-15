Donegal to start McKenna Cup at home against Armagh

Donegal’s McKenna Cup fixtures have been confirmed by the Ulster Council.
Jim McGuinness’s first game in Ballbofey since his return to the county managers position will be on Wednesday 3rd January against Armagh, throwing in at 7.30pm.
Donegal will then take on Tyrone the Sunday the 7th January at Healy Park in Omagh at 1pm.
The final group game between Armagh and Tyrone will be on Wednesday 10th January.
Holders of the McKenna Cup are Derry and they start away to Cavan on Wednesday 3rd January with Mickey Harte’s second game in charge on Saturday 6th January at home in Owenbeg to Down.
The semi-finals will be played on 13/14 January, with the final scheduled for Saturday 20 January.
See below the schedule of games:
Round 1: Wednesday 3rd January 7.30pm
Section A: Donegal v Armagh at Ballybofey
Section B: Cavan v Derry at Kingspan Breffni
Section C: Monaghan v Antrim at Castleblayney
Round 2: Saturday 6th January 6pm
Section B: Derry v Down at Owenbeg
Round 2: Sunday 7th January 1pm
Section A: Tyrone v Donegal at O’Neills Healy Park
Section C: Antrim v Fermanagh at Ahoghill/Portglenone TBC
Round 3: Wednesday 10th January 7.30pm
Section A: Armagh v Tyrone at Box-It Athletic Grounds
Section B: Down v Cavan at Páirc Esler
Section C: Fermanagh v Monaghan at Brewster Park
Semi Finals
13th/14th January
Final
20th January