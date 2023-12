The number of Roads Policing Gardaí has dropped by over a third since 2010.

That’s according to figures received by the road safety campaign group PARC.

The Taoiseach previously admitted he’s “disturbed” with the level fatalities, which stand at 177 so far this year.

Chairperson of PARC and Donegal native, Susan Gray, says the dramatic fall in the numbers of Gardaí assigned to roads policing is “unacceptable”: