Finn Harps will be in Longford to kick off new League of Ireland season

The fixtures for the 2024 League of Ireland season were released this morning.

Finn Harps will start their First Division campaign at Bishopsgate against Longford Town on Saturday 17th February.

The following Friday the 23rd, Harps first home game at Finn Park will be against Cork City.

Derry start their Premier Division season on Friday the 16th February against Drogheda at The Brandywell Stadium while the first north west derby is in round two away to Sligo Rovers the following week.

The Candystrips first game against Champions Shamrock Rovers will be on Monday 4th March at the Tallaght Stadium.

The FAI Cup action for the League of Ireland sides will be in round 2 on the weekend of the 21st July with the final to be played on Sunday 10th November.

Click on the links below to view the full fixture list for 2024.

Premier Division Fixtures 2024

First Division Fixtures 2024

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2023
Lu Na McKinney
News, Top Stories

Strabane man convicted of wife’s murder loses appeal

15 December 2023
templemore garda college
News, Top Stories

8 new Garda recruits to be stationed in North West

15 December 2023
IW Manor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Burst water main leaves residents in Manorcunningham without water again

15 December 2023
