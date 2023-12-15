Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
First win in Australia for Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle. Photo – Robbie Mac.

Former Irish champion apprentice jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle has landed his first winner in Australia.

The talented Donegal jockey was on board Dublin Journal for trainers Ben, Will and JD Hayes at the famous Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne as he won a 2,000 metre handicap race by a length and a half.

This was a third win for Dublin Journal and the most significant so far, with prizemoney of (Australian) $30,250.00.

Speaking to Racing.com, Dylan said that the win meant a lot to him, and he hopes now to go on and add to this first victory.

 

 

