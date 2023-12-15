Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Further calls for intervention in Rockall access

The Marine Minister is facing further calls to intervene in the blocking of Donegal fishermen from the waters around Rockall.

Sinn Fein’s Spokesperson for Fisheries and Marine, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has told Minister Charlie McConalogue that the prohibiting of fishing within a 12 nautical mile radius of Rockall by the British and Scottish Governments is shocking.

He says while efforts are being made to find a resolution its imperative they continue:

 

In response, Minister McConalogue acknowledged the impact the denial of access to Rockall waters is having on Donegal fishermen:

