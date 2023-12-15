Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GAA Preview: Kevin Campbell says Setanta content with underdogs tag again

Donegal champions Setanta have a massive game on Sunday as they travel to Pairc Elser in Newry to take on Kilkenny side Thomastown in an All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi-final.

Thomastown will start as favourites, but Setanta will be hoping to cause an upset and to reach the final.

Kevin Campbell is not only a key figure on the team but is also joint manager along with Niall Cleary.

Speaking to Brendan Devenney, Campbell said that they will be giving it their all against their formidable opposition who have a considerable pedigree.

