Guildhall Christmas tree targeted by vandals again

A large Christmas tree in Derry city centre has been targeted by vandals.

The bottom of the tree located in Guildhall Square has been stripped of all its baubles with people observed climbing the tree and an adjacent giant bauble feature also.

Derry City and Strabane District Council say regrettably there have been a number of incidents of vandalism and tampering with the Christmas decorations in the city centre.

The PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and CCTV operators are monitoring the area of Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place in response.

As well as the obvious dangers of climbing the tree, the Council says it represents criminal damage.

They’re appealing to people to report any incidents of vandalism to police.