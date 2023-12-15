Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Guildhall Christmas tree targeted by vandals again

A large Christmas tree in Derry city centre has been targeted by vandals.

The bottom of the tree located in Guildhall Square has been stripped of all its baubles with people observed climbing the tree and an adjacent giant bauble feature also.

Derry City and Strabane District Council say regrettably there have been a number of incidents of vandalism and tampering with the Christmas decorations in the city centre.

The PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and CCTV operators are monitoring the area of Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place in response.

As well as the obvious dangers of climbing the tree, the Council says it represents criminal damage.

They’re appealing to people to report any incidents of vandalism to police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with Monaghan crash which claimed lives of teenage girls on way to debs

15 December 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting hears concerns over failure to notify South Donegal community over plans to house 90 asylum seekers

15 December 2023
DCSDC Tree
News, Top Stories

Guildhall Christmas tree targeted by vandals again

15 December 2023
rockall
Top Stories, Audio, News

Further calls for intervention in Rockall access

15 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with Monaghan crash which claimed lives of teenage girls on way to debs

15 December 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting hears concerns over failure to notify South Donegal community over plans to house 90 asylum seekers

15 December 2023
DCSDC Tree
News, Top Stories

Guildhall Christmas tree targeted by vandals again

15 December 2023
rockall
Top Stories, Audio, News

Further calls for intervention in Rockall access

15 December 2023
nursing home elderly care
News, Audio, Top Stories

Warning Government needs to step in to properly fund nursing homes

15 December 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Trial of Sean Rooney murder accused expected to continue today

15 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube